Grizzly bear caught in a wolf trap, freed unharmed near Invermere, October 2016. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service)

Habitat loss greatest threat to B.C. grizzly bears

B.C. NDP government focused on grizzly trophy hunt

Degradation of habitat from forestry, oil and gas development and human settlement is the greatest risk to B.C.’s grizzly bear population, Auditor-General Carole Bellringer says.

While Forests Minister Doug Donaldson has concentrated on ending the grizzly bear trophy hunt and enacting new regulations to enforce it, a new audit of the ministry’s management of the bear population has uncovered other problems.

“An increase in resource roads – 600,000 kms existing and more added every year – also leads to more human-bear conflict, and ultimately grizzly bear deaths,” Bellringer said.

RELATED: Grizzly bear hunt to end Nov. 30

The forests and environment ministries share responsibility for wildlife management, and Bellringer recommends changes to legislation to clarify overlapping responsibilities. Wildlife and hunting levels are with the forests ministry, while enforcement is with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service in the environment ministry.

The province is continuing a public consultation on grizzly hunt regulations until Nov. 2. Forests Minister Doug Donaldson has announced that the B.C. government will put an end to trophy hunting of grizzlies after this fall’s hunting season.

VIDEO: Auditor’s findings summarized

more to come…

Previous story
VIDEO: Quebec justice minister says face covering bill not repressive

Just Posted

Search near Ashcroft for missing Prince George woman called off

Jenny Lynn Larocque’s vehicle and dog were found in Venables Valley, but there is no sign of her

Police Blotter: Cache Creek public works truck stolen

Plus thefts of gas and diesel have been taking place in Cache Creek in recent days.

Lieutenant-Governor visits Cache Creek Elementary School

Judith Guichon spoke to students about Canada’s history, its government, and her role.

All are welcome at annual Legion veterans’ dinner

The event honours vets, as well as long-standing members of the Ashcroft Legion.

New ticket system for WRAPS theatre productions

Tickets will ensure patrons get the seats they want, and help the organization cover costs.

VIDEO: Sears liquidation sales continue across B.C.

Sales are expected to continue into the New Year

ICBC says 25 per cent more traffic crashes on Halloween

It works out to 330 people injured in 920 crashes across the province.

Vernon man heading to trial for murder

William Victor Schneider charged in connection with death of woman in Vancouver

Habitat loss greatest threat to B.C. grizzly bears

B.C. NDP government focused on grizzly trophy hunt

The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

Thousands of dishwashers recalled in Canada

Thousands of dishwashers recalled due to potential fire hazard

VIDEO: Ice breaker ends epic voyage around Canada

From coast to coast to coast: the Canada C3 ends its voyage around Canada

Trump comments concern judge, loom over Bergdahl sentencing

Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance had stern words for prosecutors about what effect Trump’s comments would have on public perception of the case.

Lazio fans hit another low: Anti-Semitic Anne Frank stickers

“Using the image of Anne Frank as an insult against others is a very grave matter.”

Most Read