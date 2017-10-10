B.C. Liberals gear up leadership campaigns

With the B.C. legislature on a post-Thanksgiving break, B.C. Liberal leadership candidates are gearing up their efforts to sign up new members and convince party veterans they’re the best choice to replace Christy Clark.

Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Andrew Wilkinson announced his campaign co-chairs Tuesday, former Kootenay East MLA Bill Bennett and lawyer Shannon Rogers, president of international technology company Global Relay.

In a contest of digital and traditional campaigning, Bennett announced his endorsement in a Facebook video, stressing Wilkinson’s experience and appeal in rural B.C. As Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone kicks off with a three-city tour, others are reaching out to party members.

Abbotsford West MLA Mike de Jong started his outreach with a Facebook and telephone town hall that his campaign said reached 7,300 B.C. Liberal Party members.

Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier is touring northern B.C. on Highway 16, with stops in Terrace, Prince Rupert, Kitimat, New Hazelton, Smithers, Houston, Burns Lake, Fraser Lake and Vanderhoof Tuesday and Wednesday.

Former Surrey mayor and Conservative MP Dianne Watts began October with a Vancouver Island swing through Duncan and Ladysmith, promoting ideas such as sharing taxes raised from legalized marijuana sales go to municipalities.