B.C. man dead after shooting near Alaska Highway

Whitehorse RCMP Insp. Keith MacKinnon at the scene of a shooting in the Porter Creek neighbourhood Wednesday night. (Jesse Winter/ Yukon News)

A 25-year-old B.C. man has died in the territory’s seventh homicide this year.

The man was shot in the Porter Creek neighbourhood Sept. 20 and died at Whitehorse General Hospital the next day.

Whitehorse RCMP responded to reports of multiple gunshots around 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Wann Road and the Alaska Highway.

“There were two vehicles involved in this incident. Just before 6:40 p.m. the vehicle driven by the victim of the shooting was in close proximity to another vehicle, believed to be a red pickup truck,” RCMP Insp. Keith MacKinnon said Thursday.

“Reports made to the police indicated that multiple shots were being fired in the area. A red pickup truck was seen fleeing the scene.”

A second person who was in the vehicle with the victim was not injured, MacKinnon said.

Police aren’t yet releasing many details. MacKinnon couldn’t comment on how many shots were fired. Investigators recovered a gun from the scene, he said, but it’s too early to say whether all the shots came from the same gun.

Police are still looking for the red pickup. It is described as a newer-style Dodge Ram crew cab.

Daniel Arnold and Alex Sun were on shift at the nearby Goody’s Gas Bar when the shooting happened. They said they both heard the gunshots and called the police.

“I heard three loud pops,” said Arnold. “We thought it was a motorcycle backfiring but then I saw a red truck speeding away. It’s hard to say for sure. It all happened so fast.”

With files from Jesse Winter