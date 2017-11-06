B.C. police officer shot in the back: reports

Abbotsford police officer taken to hospital

Police are responding to reports of an active shooting at Fraser Highway and Mt. Lehman Road in west Abbotsford.

Reports indicate that an officer was shot near the Fraser Valley Auto Mall, but Const. Ian MacDonald with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) will only confirm that at least two officers have been injured. He wouldn’t confirm the nature of their injuries.

The incident began at about noon, at a strip mall north of HighStreet Shopping Centre.

A major police presence remains on the scene both at the strip mall and at the intersection Fraser Highway and Mt. Lehman Road. Investigators are expected to remain on scene for “some time,” MacDonald said.

Ambulances are also on scene, and traffic in the area is backed up at both sites.

A witness at the scene told Black Press that a van collided with a car on Fraser Highway and Mt. Lehman Road, the police responded and multiple gunshots followed.

A twitter video shows a black Mustang being pursued by two police cars north on Mt. Lehman. A collision follows, after which multiple gun shots could be heard.

The suspect is in custody and the APD is holding a press conference at 3 p.m. to provide more details on what occurred.

“There are no outstanding public safety concerns at this time,” MacDonald said.

