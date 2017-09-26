Cache Creek fire truck replaced

Wendy Coomber/The Journal Cache Creek Fire Chief Tom Moe with the old (and tired) crew cab. BC Hydro’s truck is in the background.

The fires of this past summer were hard on everyone.

It was a gruelling few weeks for everyone involved in fighting the wildfires, and the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department drove at least one of their vehicles into the ground.

Now the department is looking for a new crew cab.

“It’s how we haul six guys around to a fire,” said Cache Creek Fire Chief Tom Moe.

The days are long gone when firefighters can just catch a ride by jumping onto the engine as it leaves the station. “We can fit six into Engine 3 and two in engine 2,” Moe said.

Cache Creek’s crew cab ran out of juice fighting fires while Cache Creek was evacuated. The truck that was donated by Wastech in 2009 ran non-stop for about two weeks during the wildfires, says Moe.

Thanks to Cache Creek administrator Keir Gervais, BC Hydro donated a crew cab to the department to use after theirs quit working.

The fire department wrote to the Village on July 19, the day after the evacuation order was lifted, asking them to help finance a new truck.

“They offered to buy a brand new one—which surprised me,” said Moe.

The July 19 letter to council stated that ‘Unit 1’ “is having some major mechanical issues. As a background, Unit 1 is a 2003 Ford F250 Crew cab 4×4.

It was donated to the fire department from Wastech in 2009. At that time, we were looking for something to carry members to fire calls, as our two engines only had a combined carrying capacity of eight members.

The letter stated this truck has served us well, and proven to be an valuable piece of equipment for us. Besides being able to carry six crew members, it is also equipped with a skid mounted 125 gallon water tank/pump combo.

This truck has proven ideal for grass files, and other small fires that are inaccessible to our larger trucks. It is also very useful for shuttling air tanks and other equipment needed during a fire.

This truck was used extensively during the Elephant Hill Fire and the following problems have been noted by firefighter Mike Shepard, who is a licensed automotive technician:

– Transmission is overheating. This could be a result of worn friction plates;

– Engine has a noticeable ticking. Possibly due to worn valves or lifters;

– Engine is losing coolant, and blowing water and white smoke through the exhaust. Most likely due to a blown head gasket;

– Tie rod ends and ball joints need replacing; and

– U-joints in drive shaft need replacing.

“There may be other issues as well, but these are the ones that are most noticeable without having a full mechanical inspection done on the truck. Currently, we have use of a 2009 Dodge half ton which was graciously loaned to us by BC Hydro. However, due to the fact that it is a half ton, and had a canopy attached to it, we were not able to carry our skid mounted pump/tank,” stated the letter.

“In closing, I believe that a replacement truck should be acquired as soon as soon as possible. What we ultimately would require would be at least a three-quarter or one ton four-door crew cabin four wheel drive.”

Moe and the Village’s chief administrative officer went to Kamloops recently to look at replacement trucks.

“They have had a lot of money donated towards its replacement,” he said.

The Cache Creek Fire Department donated $2,000 towards it, with the department also having money donated to the truck.

“It will be a special order truck,” Moe said. “An eight-foot box, F250, 4×4 crew cab (with air conditioning). We have to order it from factory, so it will be around December when it’s delivered.

“We’re still using BC Hydro’s truck.They haven’t asked for it back yet, and we’re very grateful for having it—and for the generosity of everyone who has made donations towards it.”