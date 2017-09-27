Cache Creek hosts Kids Fall Festival

Brightening up an otherwise wet, dreary September day, the first annual Kids Fall Festival in the Cache Creek Park offered lots of activities to keep youngsters busy.

The event was co-hosted by Leanne Higdon and Heather Louise O’Brien, who brought together just about every kid-oriented service that Cache Creek and Ashcroft have to offer—Deanna Horstings with Make Children First, Jessica Clement and Bridging to Literacy, the CCES PAC ran the concession, the Cache Creek Fire Department had turnout gear for the kids to dress up in, artist Jo Petty put the children to work on a mural, and the RCMP conducted the bike rodeo.

Many privately-operated groups and vendors such as the Thompson-Nicola Shotokan Karate Club gave demonstrations or had more activities to engage the kids.