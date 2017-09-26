Miley Cyrus joins campaign calling for full ban on grizzly bear hunting in B.C.

B.C.-based Pacific Wild launches #SaveBCBears campaign, aimed at ending bear hunting in the province

It’s been a month since B.C. announced it will ban the grizzly bear trophy hunt next season, but one environmental group – backed by a pop star – says that’s not enough to protect the endangered animals.

An environmental group located in the Great Bear Rainforest called Pacific Wild has teamed up with singer Miley Cyrus for a new campaign called #SaveBCBears aimed at ending the “barbaric hunt.”

When the rules were released in August, Forests Minister Doug Donaldson said it would take several hunting seasons to see how many bears were not killed once the system ends.

READ MORE: Grizzly bear trophy hunt to end Nov. 30

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus visits B.C. to protest province’s wolf cull

In response to the announcement, BC Greens leader Andrew Weaver criticized them despite having spent years campaigning to end the trophy hunt.

According to Weaver, banning possession of the hide, paws and head leaves open the possibility that hunters could shoot a grizzly bear and leave the entire carcass behind.

Hunters throughout the province can circumvent the law by removing a portion of meat from a bear’s carcass and claiming the kill as food, the group said in a statement.

In a video released Tuesday, Cyrus is singing Teddy Bears’ Picnic alongside clips of empty wilderness.

The recording artist visited B.C. in 2015, and toured the Great Bear Rainforest to fight the province’s wolf cull.

Nine of the 56 groups of grizzly bears across B.C. are classified as threatened, according to provincial statistics.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.