Campfire ban rescinded throughout Kamloops Fire District

People urged to use caution and ensure campfires are out before leaving.

The B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development has rescinded the ban on campfires.

One of summer’s favourite pastimes will be allowed again throughout the Kamloops, Southeast and Cariboo fire centres.

A return to more seasonal weather conditions and recent precipitation has reduced the wildfire risk in these areas, according to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

However, folks are urged to proceed cautiously.

Category 2 and Category 3 open fires, which are fires larger than 0.5 metres by 0.5 metres, continue to be prohibited in these three fire centres. A poster explaining the different categories of open burning is available online at http://ow.lyznny309kJv5.

The use of sky lanterns, binary exploding targets, air curtain burners, fireworks (including firecrackers) and burning barrels or burning cages of any size or description remain prohibited are allowed in the Kamloops and Cariboo fire centres, but not in the Southeast Fire Centre.

The use of tiki torches and chimineas are allowed in all three fire centres as of noon.

Folks lighting campfires must have eight litres of water or a shovel during the entire time the campfire is lit.

Campfires must be completely extinguished and the ashes must be cold to the touch before people leave the area for any length of time.

Open burning prohibitions apply to all B.C. Parks, Crown and private lands.

However, they do not apply within the boundaries of a local government that has forest fire prevention bylaws and is serviced by a fire department. Always check with local authorities to see if any other burning restrictions are in place before lighting any fire.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000, or if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, people should call *5555 on a cell phone or 1-800-663-5555 toll-free.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit www.bcwildfire.ca.