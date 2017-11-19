VIDEO: Coquihalla closed both directions near Merritt

Detours are available via Hwy. 8 and Hwy. 1

Multiple vehicle incidents have closed the Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope as of early Sunday evening.

According to DriveBC, the closure is a result of vehicle incidents at Snowshed Hill and the highway is expected to open by 10 p.m.

Video footage from the area shows heavy snow and heavy traffic near Snowshed Hill and commuters say that a chain-up is in effect, slowing traffic further.

Reports are coming in of a second vehicle incident along the Coquihalla, this time between Barriere and Clearwater.

Earlier on Sunday, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the stretch of Hwy. 5 between Merritt and Hope.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Apology to Canadians persecuted for being gay coming Nov. 28: Trudeau

Just Posted

Vancouver Island artist creates portrait of Cache Creek fire chief Clayton Cassidy for his family

‘I felt their loss, and wanted to reach out to them’ says Harpaul Nandhra.

Highway 1 closed between Yale and Boston Bar

A rockslide has closed a portion of the Trans-Canada, with no scheduled re-opening time.

North Vancouver man arrested in Lytton, faces multiple charges

Suspect turned over to Lytton police when he tried to flag a ride with a truck driver.

Cache Creek team taking part in this year’s Baja 1000 off-road race

The grueling race in Mexico takes place over 48 hours, and fewer than half the starters finish.

TNRD hires manager to help residents with fire recovery

Bob Finley will work one-on-one with residents to guide them through the recovery process.

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

VIDEO: Coquihalla closed both directions near Merritt

Detours are available via Hwy. 8 and Hwy. 1

VIDEO: The Last Jedi is going to be the longest ‘Star Wars’ movie yet

Newest movie in the franchise will beat Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

PHOTOS: Procession and funeral for Const. John Davidson

Thousands attended celebration of life for Abbotsford police officer

B.C. Liberal leadership candidates debate different paths for party

Third debate held Sunday, Nov. 19 at Nanaimo’s Vancouver Island Conference Centre

Apology to Canadians persecuted for being gay coming Nov. 28: Trudeau

Thousands were fired from the military, RCMP and public service because of their sexual orientation

Heavy rains, winds hit B.C.’s south coast

Localized flooding, gusts up to 70 km/hr expected for the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island

LIVE: BC Liberals kick off leadership debate in Nanaimo

Candidates’ forum is at noon at Vancouver Island Conference Centre

Most Read