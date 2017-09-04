Cross-border wildfire doubles north of the border

The Diamond Creek wildfire has grown to 4,545 hectares on the Canadian side of the border

The cross-border Diamond Creek wildfire has grown substantially since Saturday, currently pegged at 4,525 hectares on the Canadian size.

In total, the Diamond Creek fire has now hit more than 31,535 hectares.

Despite the growth, the BC Wildfire Service says the fire poses no new threats and it still not considered an interface fire. Cathedral Provincial Park remains closed due to public safety concerns.

“The fire continued moving predominantly east … further in the Ashonola drainage as well as farther north in British Columbia,” writes the U.S. Forest Service.

“With yet another day of critical fire weather, the fire will continue to actively burn in the Ashnola River drainage to the southeast toward the Spanish Camp, Remmel Lake and Ptarmigan Creek areas. Large smoke columns are expected in the afternoon.”

Historic cabin at Spanish Camp, before and after wrapping for fire protection. Last photo is the crew and pack string, leaving after a hard day's work. Posted by Diamond Creek Fire on Saturday, September 2, 2017

The wildfire was first discovered on July 23, 2017 in the Pasayten Wilderness of Washington state, approximately 10 kilometres south of the Canada/U.S. border.

It crossed over into B.C. back country last Tuesday evening, burning near Border Lake, about 70 kilometres west of Osoyoos.

U.S. officials believe the wildfire was human-caused.

At present, there are no suppression efforts on the B.C. side, but the BCWS is flying over it twice a day to assess its growth and behaviour.

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

