Desert Sands senior girls’ volleyball team places second in home tournament

The team went clear in the round robin, only to lose in two sets in the final against Clearwater.

By Max Beckett

At a home tournament at Desert Sands Community School in Ashcroft on September 16, the Desert Sands senior girls’ volleyball team played quite well, placing second after losing the final to the Clearwater Raiders in two sets. The team went undefeated in the round robin, beating the Barriere Cougars in three sets, the Kumsheen Cougars in two sets, and Clearwater in three sets.

Tourney all-stars were Meghan Baletti from Barriere, Annika Wadlegger from Clearwater, Cassidy Pans from Kumsheen, and the very active libero Allison Spooner from the host team. The Rams had strong performances from all team players. Grade 12 middle Elizabeth Ranta and power Ashley Collins overpowered the opponents on many occasions, setter Ali Onstine was very active, and Grade 10 power Ayla Mykyte provided much offense.

Grade 11 student Raylene Husa, in her very first volleyball game ever, showed a lot of power and skill as well. Grade 12 offside Serena Michel-Grenier—returning to the Rams after a year off—provided a nice all-round game. Grade 10 served the game out in the third set versus Barriere, and Grade 12 student Mackenzie Woodburn played a strong defensive and offensive middle.

The team’s next tournament is in Kamloops on September 23.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter