Electronic devices seized following online threat

Kamloops RCMP have executed a search warrant after a Walmart was threatened online

RCMP have seized numerous electronic devices after an online threat was made towards the Kamloops Walmart on Monday.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says police are now investigating a person of interest in the Walmart incident.

“Kamloops RCMP have executed a search warrant at the home of a subject of interest in the Walmart threats,” writes Shelkie.

“Numerous electronic devices were seized as part of the search warrant and the information stored on these devices will help police determine if this subject was involved in the threat.”

Related: Online threat prompts Kamloops Walmart evacuation

As it stands an anonymous threat was made on a local Facebook page prompting police to evacuate the Kamloops Walmart.

Once the threat was deemed to be a false alarm, customers and employees were allowed to return.

“The investigation is ongoing,” added Shelkie.

