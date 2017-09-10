Evacuation alerts near 70 Mile and Highway 97, 99 junction rescinded

4:22 p.m. update: 2253 Hutchison Lake has also been downgraded from an order to an alert.

Original story: Evacuation alerts in 70 Mile House and areas west of Highway 97 at the Highway 99 junction have now been rescinded by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD).

According to the release, “significant progress has been made by BC Wildfire Service on this side of the Elephant Hill Fire and it has been determined that the fire in this area no longer pose an imminent risk.”

Additionally, some properties in the Hutchinson Lake area are no longer on evacuation order, including 4415 Clinton-Loon Lake FSR, 6000 French Rd., 1350 to 1791 Hutchison Rd., 1420 to 1475 Janzen Terrace and 1410 to 1490 Thebert Rd.

See the maps for more details.

Or see the full alert downgrade release or order downgrade release.