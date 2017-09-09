Firefighters conduct controlled burns on Finlay Creek wildfire

Indirect fire suppression has been successful on the fire near Peachland, officials say

Indirect attack has been succesful for suppression efforts on the Finlay Creek fire burning southwest of Peachland, according to officials.

The BC Wildfire Service says controlled burns were conducted to contain the 2,200 hectare wildfire, along the steep south slopes of Mount Acland using machine constructed fire guards to remove fuel between the active fire and the guards.

The blaze is now 25 per cent contained, according to wildfire officials.

Although the Okanagan Valley has received about 5 millimetres of rain, the fire received significantly less – and wind gusts are expected to increase fire behaviour in some areas – despite the cooler temperatures.

READ MORE: Smoke levels moderate for the region

Chief information officer Kevin Skrepnek said Friday that the change in the weather system will likely clear the air and improve visibility.

He said a sustained downpour will be needed to help douse any of the blazes, but the light rain will help ease some of the largest fires burning in the southern Interior and Cariboo regions.

WATCH: Residents say controlled burn goes wrong near Ashcroft

“It’s certainly going to be a welcome reprieve for a few days,” he said. “Any moisture is welcome given how dry it is out there … but it’s not going to end fire season.”

Emergency Management BC said there were 19 evacuation orders affecting more than 4,800 people Friday, while 11,600 people remain on evacuation alert.

With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.