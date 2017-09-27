Fishing boat capsizes in Barnes Lake

Ambulance service first responders were called in to assist Ashcroft volunteer firefighters in rescuing two men who saw their boat capsize in Barnes Lake. Image Credit: Contributed

Chilly fishing trip

On Sept. 22, two men overturned their small aluminum fishing boat on Barnes Lake.

They were in the water close to 30 minutes before two men in a small boat came to their aid.

Police, Ashcroft Volunteer Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service members attended to the two men who suffered with exposure from the cold water. Lifejackets were not worn.

This incident made is clear there is a possible need to obtain small vessel training for first responders given the number of lakes in the area.

Bike safety event

On Sept. 24, Clinton RCMP members conducted a Bike Rodeo in Cache Creek that was very successful.

Many children participated in the event.

A common issues noted on some of the bikes were brake deficiencies.

Parents are reminded to look at their children’s bikes to ensure they are in good working order to help keep them safe. Bike helmets are also mandatory.

Great fun had by all!

Thanks to the organizers in Cache Creek.

Shots fired

On Sept. 21 and 24, reports of shots being fired in the area of Drinkwater Road and Kirkland Ranch Road North and South had police patrolling the area and keeping an eye out for illegal hunting.

There is no hunting allowed in this area as it is made up of rural residences and ranch lands.

Rolled down 60-foot embankment

On Sept. 20, a pick-up truck was travelling toward Logan Lake on Highway 97C.

The vehicle was travelling too fast for the turns before Snapaa Trail Road and it left the roadway, taking out two cement barricades and rolling down the 60-foot embankment.

Minor injuries were sustained.

This area has a 40 kilometre per hour advisory speed limit. Drivers are reminded to use caution and temper their speed in advisory speed zones.

Three bikes found

On Sept. 18, police recovered three bikes from the embankment on Cornwall Road.

The bikes appear to have been there for some time and need work to be operational. If you are missing a bike please enquire and provide a description to determine if one of the bikes is yours. After 90 days the bikes will be donated.

Prohibited driver

On Sept. 16, on Highway 97N, a vehicle tried to avoid a roadside check and was stopped by police south of the road check.

The driver was identified and was driving with a cancelled licence and prohibited from driving. Charges are being forwarded to Crown Counsel for driving while prohibited.

Drugs were also seized from the vehicle and the vehicle was impounded.

For any information on any police files or crimes: Please contact the RCMP at 250-453-2216, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Clinton RCMP, can be contacted at 250-459-2221.