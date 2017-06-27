Fraser-Nicola MLA will do her job with enthusiasm

The B.C. Liberal Party unveiled its Throne Speech on June 22. The speech will be debated before members vote in what is expected to be a test of confidence of the recently re-elected government.

The speech contains a number of positions—such as increased spending on daycare, a $100 per month increase to social assistance rates, eliminating tolls on the Port Mann Bridge, and a comprehensive ban on corporate, union, and third party donations to political parties—that were put forward by the NDP and Green parties.

“I think the Throne Speech was reflective of the results of the election,” says Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart. “Certainly we heard that there were a number of areas that people were looking for movement on. We’re talking about working together in the legislature, and I think the Throne Speech reflects that.” She says that many of the proposals represent a move toward looking at what all the parties presented. “We heard the message.”

Tegart adds that she hopes people will look at what is in the Throne Speech, and really look at whether it meets the leadership they’re looking for. “We’ve looked at the Green and NDP platforms, and said ‘How do we pull all that together to have a strong Throne Speech and a strong government?’ I would hope that everyone looks at the Throne Speech as individuals and asks ‘Does it meet everything we were looking for?’”

If the Throne Speech is defeated, and the NDP is asked to form government, it is expected that their own Throne Speech will be similar. Asked if the Liberal party would support such a speech, Tegart says that what was presented in the Liberals’ speech is what the party is saying to the people of British Columbia. “We would like to move forward on these initiatives.”

Asked about possibly becoming a member of the opposition, Tegart replies, “To me, my job is constituency work, and I will continue to do constituency work wherever I sit in the House, provide a strong voice, provide advocacy. I have been an MLA who builds relationships with all parties. I think some of the best work we do is on all-party committees, and I have been active on those committees, and seen the work that comes out of those.

“I don’t see a problem being an opposition MLA knocking on ministers’ doors looking for solutions for Fraser-Nicola, and that’s the job that I will do with great enthusiasm.”