Tsawwassen ferry terminal. (Black Press files)

Free ferry fare for first responders attending Abbotsford officer’s funeral

BC Ferries adding additional sailings day of ceremony

BC Ferries is providing free service for emergency first responders wishing to attend the funeral service for Abbotsford’s Const. John Davidson on Nov. 19.

Complimentary vehicle and passenger travel will be provided for officers and emergency first responders who are in uniform or provide official ID to ticket agents for sailings on Nov. 18, 19 and 20. BC Ferries is offering an additional sailings throughout the day Nov. 19, including an 8 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen.

RELATED: Slain Abbotsford police officer identified

Abbotsford police officer Const. John Davidson, a 24-year police veteran, was killed in the line of duty Monday. The Celebration of Life ceremony begins Nov. 19 with a procession of uniformed officers starting around noon on McKenzie Road, westbound on King Road to the Abbotsford Centre.

To view the full ferry schedule or make a reservation visit bcferries.com.

lauren.boothby@vicnews.com

