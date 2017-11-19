Heavy rains, winds hit B.C.’s south coast

Localized flooding, gusts up to 70 km/hr expected for the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island

Pouring rains and heavy winds continue to pound B.C.’s south coast on Sunday.

Environment Canada issued warnings for a slew of communities across the region.

New Wind Warnings for Delta-Richmond-Ladner, Southern Gulf Islands and Greater Victoria. New Rainfall Warning for East Vancouver Island near Bowser. Many Warnings continued. Details https://t.co/EObxY6K93U. #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/5IKqk2jKRy — ECCC Weather BC (@ECCCWeatherBC) November 19, 2017

Wind warnings are in effect for eastern Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver.

According to Environment Canada, an intense frontal system is bringing south and southeast winds up to 70 km/hr to the region.

As a result, ferries have been cancelled and the agency is warning residents to be careful for broken branches and loose objects being blown around by strong gusts.

The Lower Mainland is getting drenched this weekend with up to 90 mm of rain forecasted for the Howe Sound, the North Shore and northeast Metro Vancouver.

Southern Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley aren’t expected to get hit with as much rain but will still get up to 50 mm and eastern parts of the Valley could see snow.

Environment Canada is urging people to be cautious are heavy rain could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flood is possible in low-lying areas and residents should consider moving valuable items to higher areas.

The rain is expected to ease off later Sunday evening.

Trees are bending sideways I'm scared #bcstorm Maybe going to move to Clayton because there is no trees and the few that are left they want to pave and install parking #surreybc — Pinchy (@Pinchy82) November 19, 2017

Lake season has officially started in my backyard. #BCStorm #WestCoast #BeautifulBC #Wetcoast #Rain A post shared by Aimee (@likalia) on Nov 19, 2017 at 10:32am PST

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.