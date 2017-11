A rockslide has closed a portion of the Trans-Canada, with no scheduled re-opening time.

Highway 1 is closed to all traffic in both directions between Yale and Boston Bar because of a rockslide near the Ferrabee Wall. There is no scheduled re-opening time.

The situation is being assessed, and will be updated on the drivebc.ca website.

Rocks began falling on the highway late on Tuesday evening. No one was caught in the slide and no injuries have been reported

A detour is available via Highways 5 and 8.