Jagmeet Singh chosen as new leader of federal NDP

The New Democrats have tapped Ontario politician Jagmeet Singh to take over for Tom Mulcair and lead the embattled party into the next federal election.

We are proud to congratulate @theJagmeetSingh on his victory as the newly elected leader of the NDP. #ndpldr #cdnpoli (1/3) pic.twitter.com/5SMTfS1C0S — NDP (@NDP) October 1, 2017

Singh romped to a first-ballot win with 35,266 votes, easily outstripping his three rivals: northern Ontario MP Charlie Angus, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton and Quebec MP Guy Caron.

Angus came in second with 12,705 votes, followed by Niki Ashton with 11,374 and Guy Caron with 6,164.

With its long-haul leadership race now over, the party — which has just 44 of the 338 seats in the House of Commons — is now free to focus on presenting a unified front to battle Justin Trudeau’s Liberals in the 2019 federal election.

Insiders and political observers alike say it’s high time the NDP regrouped, put the disappointment of the 2015 election result in the past and start laying the foundation for a strong showing in two years.

More than 124,000 card-carrying members were eligible to take part in the vote, which was conducted online and by mail by way of a ranked ballot — voters were able to rank the candidates in order of preference.

Here are some of the challenges that Singh will have to tackle in the days and months ahead:

1. Party unity

One of the most pressing issues for a political party after a leadership race is the issue of party unity and the NDP is no exception, said former party national director Karl Belanger. While the lengthy race to replace Tom Mulcair was not as “divisive and spectacularly aggressive” as the Conservative leadership competition, he still believes the candidates and their campaigns need to heal their divisions now the race is complete. “It is a difficult thing to do,” Belanger said. “It doesn’t come necessarily automatically.”

2. A byelection in Quebec

Belanger also sees a byelection in Quebec as a pressing issue for the new leader to take on. It is slated for Oct. 23 — a competition sparked by the departure of Conservative MP Denis Lebel. Lebel announced in June he was quitting federal politics after nearly a decade in the House of Commons. Belanger said the new NDP leader won’t have a lot of time to have an impact on the byelection, but he still will be judged by the results. The NDP has 16 seats in the province of Quebec — a province many political observers see as a critical battleground for 2019.

3. Rebuilding the party’s finances

Financial issues have dogged the NDP following the last election and the party will have to do considerable work to pull in money, pay off debt, and look at its national election campaign for 2019 — an incredibly costly venture. Elections Canada returns show the party has some $5.5 million worth of debt to contend with and the new leader will need to get cash flowing to party coffers if it is going to be competitive in time for Canadians to head back to the polls.

4. Connecting with Canadians

One of the biggest hurdles for any new leader is reaching out to Canadians and increasing name recognition. The party says it has a plan in place to introduce the new leader, though it has not announced details. Much work is also required behind the scenes as the party looks to build its brand around a new face after five years of Tom Mulcair’s leadership. Andrew Scheer, who took over the Conservative party in May, had to spend the summer on the barbecue circuit and in regions where the party is looking to pick up seats in 2019. Singh will have to do much of the same.

5. Not having access to the House of Commons:

Singh does not have a seat in the House of Commons — a challenge both Layton and former leader Alexa McDonough confronted after becoming leader. Singh will have to name a new leader in the House in his absence to hold down the fort with 44 MPs and go toe-to-toe with Trudeau in question period. Singh has said he will consider running in a byelection prior to the next election, but he has assured members he will use the time outside of the Commons to work on rebuilding the party and meeting with supporters. David Coletto, the CEO of polling firm Abacus Data, said he does not see the need for a seat as a pressing issue for Singh and the NDP.