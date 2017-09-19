Kids’ Fall Festival coming to Cache Creek this weekend

A Kids’ Fall Festival — hopefully the first of many — will take place at the Cache Creek Park on Sunday, September 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Photo: Wendy Coomber.

A Kids’ Fall Festival will be taking place at the Cache Creek Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 24, and all are invited to come and take part in the free event, which will feature craft-making, vendors, a concession, bike rodeos and decorating, and more.

The event is the brainchild of Heather O’Brien, who wanted to try to start a fall kids’ event in Cache Creek and see if there was an interest. She talked to her friend Leanne Higdon about it, and soon Higdon—along with Marcie Down—was on board to create and organize the event.

“There was lots of interest,” says O’Brien. “I spoke with artist Jo Petty and asked if she’d be interested in taking part, and she said yes. That’s what started it.”

Petty plans to work with the children to create a mural, which will be displayed somewhere within the Village. There will also be a card-making class with Sandra Nixon, and a vendor from Kamloops will help those interested to create pine cone owls.

Two RCMP members from Kamloops will be holding bike rodeos at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., with participants learning about bike safety and testing their skills on an obstacle course. There will also be bike decorating (with all decorating items supplied) following the first bike rodeo, and O’Brien says that if there is enough demand there will also be a decorating session after the second rodeo as well.

Members of the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department will be on hand; fire chief Tom Moe says they will probably have some equipment on display, as well as turn-out gear for the kids to try on, and he says he hopes they can let kids do some target practice with the firehose. The Thompson-Nicola Shotokan Karate Club will be there with demonstrations and to sign up new members; Make Children First is planning an activity; and the Cache Creek Elementary School Parent Advisory Council will be providing a concession of hamburgers, hot dogs, and more.

Several vendors are confirmed, including Scentsy with Heather; Monat with Krystal; Nailed It; Beanie Babies with Kacey; The Bread Lady; Tupperware, Lipsense, fudge, and To Catch a Dream with Becky; Young Living Essential Oils with Laurie; Usborne Books with Brandalyn; Sweet Sheets and Ice ‘n’ Fire with Heather Daniel; and Jamberry with Tyra.

Other vendors and groups are encouraged to attend. There is no charge, and tables are supplied (but bring your own chairs). Call O’Brien at (250) 457-9202 or Higdon at (250) 457-7656 to register and get more details. They are also looking for face-painters; please call if you are interested.

“It’s for kids of all ages,” says O’Brien. “We’d like to try to make it an annual event.” Higdon confirms that this is the game plan.

“If it goes well, we hope to make that happen,” she says. “We’re trying to find things that are different and that get people out, especially the younger kids. The more people we can get, the better.”



editorial@accjournal.ca

