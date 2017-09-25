Lions BBQ thanks first responders

Members of the public got to bid on several items donated by local individuals and businesses. Photo Credit: Wendy Coomber/The Journal

It was a small but lively crowd that turned out for the Ashcroft & District Lions Club’s First Responders Appreciation Family BBQ at Cache Creek Park on Sept. 19.

Lions president Darlene Daily said they were happy with the turnout.

The Lions served 159 meals to the community and donated another 43 meals to first responders and their families.

Daily said the club raised $428 with its raffle, $230 in donations plus another $500 donation from Logan Lake Lions Club, and $950 from food sales.

She said the money will be divided among the Cache Creek, Ashcroft and Loon Lake volunteer fire departments.

She said donations are still coming in, and the club will decide what to do with them at its regular meeting this week.

Among the many people helping out at the BBQ, Daily said they had five volunteers from the Logan Lake Lions Club who helped set up and cook, Sandra Nixon and Roy Teshima sold tickets and Ashcroft Fire Chief Josh White helped clean up afterwards.

Music was provided by Sonny Dougherty, Kay Gordon and Bruce Ambler.