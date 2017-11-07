Local News Briefs

Painting and craft workshops at the HUB, TRU courses, and more.

Gold Country Communities Society Business Plan

Stakeholders who have not yet taken the survey regarding the Gold Country Communities Society Business Plan are urged to do so before November 15. Go to http://bit.ly/2iyg5MB to see the Business Plan, and to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/56GLYRW to complete the survey.

Painting at the HUB

Unleash your inner painter under the guidance of artist Marlene Harker, a certified Bob Ross and Wilson Bickford instructor in landscapes. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 18, participants can paint a Red Cardinal; the $50 fee includes all materials.

For more information contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177, at ashcrofthub@gmail.com, or visit their Facebook page (The Ashcroft HUB Society) or website (www.ashcrofthub.ca).

Sleigh and pillow workshops

The Hutch at the Ashcroft HUB is bringing back its popular sleigh workshop for a third and final time on November 18. The $65 fee covers all the materials needed to construct and paint your own sleigh, as well as dessert.

Registration and payment by November 14 is required to ensure materials are available.

There will also be another “Create a Pillow” workshop on November 16 starting at 6 p.m. Participants will create their own pillow in an evening, and a new selection of stencils—including Christmas-themed ones—have been brought in.

The registration fee is $55 and includes everything needed to complete the project. To register for either workshop, email thehutchashcroft@yahoo.com, send a Facebook message (The Hutch), or drop by the studio at The HUB at 711 Hill Street, Ashcroft.

TRU courses

Thompson Rivers University is offering a Foodsafe Level 1 course from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 19 at the Ashcroft HUB. The cost for the course is $150.

Foodsafe Level 1 is a food handling, sanitation, and work safety course designed for food service establishment operators and front line food service workers such as cooks, servers, bussers, dishwashers, and deli workers. The course covers important food safety and worker safety information including foodborne illness, receiving and storing food, preparing food, serving food, cleaning, and sanitizing.

On Saturday. November 25 TRU is offering a Red Cross Stay Safe (Home Alone) course from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This course is also being held at the HUB, and the cost is $100.

The course—aimed at youth aged nine to 13—teaches applicable and age-appropriate skills, while increasing and reinforcing a youth’s capacity to improve his or her own safety.

The course covers such areas as the importance of responsibility and respect while being accountable for yourself; the importance of setting and following rules around safety when staying on your own; how to stay safe at home and within the community; and how to prepare for, recognize, and respond to unexpected situations, (i.e. inclement weather, strangers, unanticipated visits).

There is also a First Aid component to the course, which covers such areas as Check, Call, Care (includes phoning EMS/9-1-1); the recovery position; conscious choking (adult/child/alone); feeling unwell; asthma (includes use of inhaler and spacer); anaphylaxis (includes use of EpiPen); poisoning; insect stings; and wound care (i.e. minor cuts and scrapes, splinters, nosebleeds, bumps and bruises, life-threatening bleeding, burns).

For more information, contact Margaret Hohner at (250) 256-4296 or email mhohner@tru.ca. To register, go to http://bit.ly/2AbNUuf.

British Columbia Community Achievement Awards

Nominate a deserving individual who raises the quality and character of your community for a British Columbia Community Achievement Award.

The awards celebrate the spirit, imagination, dedication, and outstanding contributions of British Columbians.

Nominations for the 2018 awards will be accepted until January 15, 2018. For more information, including how to nominate someone and a link to the online nomination form, go to http://www.bcachievement.com/community/info.php.

Time machine road trip

The latest B.C. Road Trip Time Machine video from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure takes viewers on a trip down memory lane from Horseshoe Bay to New Westminster in 1966.

The video shows Highway 1, which was only one lane in each direction at the time, before the Upper Levels Highway was built. It features a number of notable landmarks on Georgia Street, including the Christ Church Cathedral, Hotel Georgia, and the Hudson’s Bay building. Also visible is the Biltmore Motor Inn, the original Jim Pattison dealership, and many of Kingsway’s famous neon signs.

From boxy station wagons to $0.39-per-gallon gas, this video provides viewers with a nostalgic snapshot into B.C.’s past, before high-rise buildings filled Vancouver’s downtown core.

Starting in the summer of 1966, the ministry (then called the Highways Department) began a photo log to create a visual record of all 9,000 kilometres of B.C.’s roads, from Fort St. John down to the tip of Vancouver Island.

The photo log was made by rigging a camera to the dash of a car that took still images every 26 metres, which were then put together as a single film.

This saved engineers time by allowing them to monitor road conditions without travelling to the site, and plan safety improvement projects from their headquarters in Victoria.

Today, the ministry uses a specialized van called an automatic road analyzer, with computers, lasers, GPS, and high definition cameras to collect information about the province’s thousands of kilometres of highways and roads.

The 1966 Horseshoe Bay to New Westminster video can be viewed at http://bit.ly/2zguV4H.



