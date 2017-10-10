Local News Briefs: Adventure night, basketball, a concert, and more

Plus have your say on the grizzly bear trophy hunt and a human rights commission.

The public is being allowed to have their say regarding the grizzly bear trophy hunt band recently put in place by the provincial government.

Concert at UniTea

The Victoria-based band Compassion Gorilla will be performing at UniTea in Ashcroft on Tuesday, October 17. They offer a unique interpretation of diverse and worldly musical styles, weaving together earthy and folkloric sounds with a sophisticated and punchy modern sensibility. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the concert starting at 7:30. Tickets are $20 each, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. To reserve a ticket, drop by UniTea or call (250) 457-1145.

Cache Creek activities

There’s a wide range of activities taking place at the Cache Creek Community Hall in October. A “Youth Adventure Night” takes place on Friday, October 13 starting at 6 p.m. for those aged 10 to 18. There will also be basketball at the Hall from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. on October 13 for all those aged 12 and up, so drop by and get your steps in.

All are invited to come on down for the Royal Purple Bingo on October 15, with doors opening at 6 p.m. You can win some cash at this fun night out, and snacks and drinks are available at the concession.

TNRD 50th anniversary

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) turns 50 this year, and is holding events throughout the TNRD Library System to celebrate. Celebrations have already been held in Cache Creek and Clinton (October 10), but residents of Logan Lake and Ashcroft can visit their local libraries on Thursday, October 19 (10 a.m. to noon in Logan Lake; 2 to 4 p.m. in Ashcroft), and residents of Savona can visit their library on Friday, October 20 (10 a.m. to noon) for cake and refreshments, prizes, and a chance to visit with TNRD elected officials and staff.

Communities served by the Bookmobile can also take part in the celebration. On October 18 it will be in Walhachin from noon to 1 p.m., in Loon Lake from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., and in Spences Bridge from 4:45 to 6 p.m.

Community Futures Sun Country looking for board members

Do you live or work in the Sun Country Region? Are you an entrepreneur? Do you have experience in commercial lending, business management, economic development, accounting, or legal? Community Futures Sun Country is looking for board members, and anyone interested is asked to submit a cover letter, resume, and personal bio to darnott@cfsun.ca; information can also be dropped off at the office at 203 Railway Avenue, Ashcroft, or mailed to P.O. Box 1480, Ashcroft, B.C., V0K 1A0.

Clinton/SD 74 partnership

The Village of Clinton has signed a Facility Use Agreement with School District No. 74 (Gold Trail), which will provide students at David Stoddart School in Clinton with free use of the Village’s fitness room, the 47 Mile Sports Complex, the Clinton Curling Rink, Elliot Park, Reg Conn Park, and the Clinton Memorial Hall for the 2017–2018 school year. The generous offer is appreciated by the students and staff of David Stoddart School.

Funding approved for TNRD Area “I”

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has approved funding to a maximum of $6,000 to fund pre-engineering to determine the scope and project budget for improvements to remove heavy sand/sediment from the Walhachin Community Water System.

Assistance for Loon Lake water system users

The TNRD board has agreed to provide assistance to the Loon Lake Community Water System property owners by waiving the user fees established under Bylaw 2507 for water service in the third quarter of 2017 (July–September only).

Instead, a grant will be provided in the equivalent of $7,950 to the Loon Lake Community Water System service from the funds budgeted for Community Assistance for Electoral Area “E” (Bonaparte Plateau).

TELUS Pitch

TELUS has announced its TELUS Pitch contest; Canada’s largest small business contest, which provides the opportunity to pitch your business for a chance to win $100,000.

From now until October 31, Canadian entrepreneurs are invited to enter the contest by sharing how winning the grand prize of $100,000 will help them achieve their business goals and take their business to the next level of excellence. For more information, go to https://www.telus.com/en/bc/business/pitch/.

Surrendering firearms? What not to do

RCMP are reminding people to call police when they want to relinquish firearms; don’t just bring them to your local detachment.

A well-intentioned person recently brought an unwanted firearm to the RCMP District Office in Cloverdale. They brought the firearm into the office to offer it up for destruction, and inadvertently pointed it at staff while offering it up. The rifle was not loaded, and no one was at risk; but the incident was unsettling to those present.

If you are surrendering a firearm to police, under no circumstances should you bring it into a police detachment or community police office. Call your local detachment; officers will come and pick the firearm up.

When police attend to retrieve the unwanted firearm, do not bring it to the door. Leave it securely stored, so the officer can ensure the firearm is unloaded and safe for transport.

“We are happy to retrieve firearms for destruction; however, we need to ensure everyone’s safety when receiving and disposing of firearms and ammunition,” says RCMP Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “The majority of gun-related crimes in Canada are committed with guns that are domestically sourced. If we can reduce the number of unwanted firearms in residences, it may have an impact on public and police safety.”

Government to consult on grizzly bear ban

British Columbians are being given the opportunity to provide input on new proposed grizzly bear hunting regulations. On August 14, the B.C. government announced that effective November 30, 2017 it will end the trophy hunting of grizzly bears, and stop all hunting of grizzly bears in the Great Bear Rainforest.

Until November 2, the public can provide input into two policy documents outlining the proposed regulation changes required to implement the ban. As part of the consultation, input is being sought on changes to manage the ban in hunting areas that overlap the Great Bear Rainforest; changes that will prohibit the possession of “trophy” grizzly bear parts; changes that will manage prohibited grizzly bear parts; changes to prohibit the trafficking of grizzly bear parts; and new reporting requirements for taxidermists.

Members of the public may send comments to the Fish and Wildlife Branch at grizzly.bear@gov.bc.ca. When a comment is sent, the writer will receive an email confirming that it has been received. Due to the expected volume of material, individual responses are not possible.

Have your say on Human Rights Commission

Public engagement is now underway with British Columbians, as the Province looks to re-establish the Human Rights Commission. Parliamentary Secretary Ravi Kahlon announced that he will lead dialogues over two months with individuals and groups, both online and in person.

This will help to inform his decision on developing a modern, efficient, and effective human rights commission that will help to build a safer and more inclusive society.

Through to November 17, 2017, British Columbians are encouraged to share their experiences and ideas on how a human rights commission can promote and protect the principles of dignity and equality in the province.

Public engagement will be conducted through a dedicated website, where weekly discussion questions will drive ongoing conversation and provide an outlet for written submissions. Kahlon’s recommendations will be presented in a written report, and submitted to the Attorney General in December 2017. Legislation is expected to follow in 2018.

To submit your comments and suggestions, go to http://engage.gov.bc.ca/bchumanrights/.



