Local News Briefs: Brushes and Booze is back

Ranta re-elected as TNRD board chair

At a meeting on November 9, the directors of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) board re-elected Cache Creek mayor John Ranta as board chair of the TNRD. This will be Ranta’s fourth consecutive term as chair. Steve Rice, the director for TNRD Area “I”, was re-elected as vice-chair.

“I wouldn’t want to do things too differently,” says Ranta of the term ahead. “I think the board has worked well together and with staff. Our focus is on recovery for those who lost cabins and houses in this summer’s wildrfires.”

Open meeting with MP Jati Sidhu

MP Jati Sidhu (Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon) will be holding an open meeting with constituents on Friday, November 17 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Spences Bridge Community Hall (Clemes Hall). Everyone is welcome to attend, meet MP Sidhu, and ask questions.

Hockey weekend in Ashcroft

Don’t forget about Hockey Weekend in Ashcroft, coming up on November 18 and 19 at the Drylands Arena. Highlights include a Major Midget game featuring the Thompson Blazers at 3:30 p.m. on November 18, followed at 7 p.m. by a charity game featuring local first responders. On November 19 there will be a “hot stove” session with Vancouver Canucks alumni at 1:30 p.m., with everyone welcome to come down, ask questions, take pictures, and get autographs.

All the events are free, but those attending the charity game are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the E. Fry Society food bank. For a full schedule of the weekend’s events, see page 10 of this week’s paper.

Legion Craft Fair

Royal Canadian Legion Branch #113 will be holding their annual Christmas Craft Fair on November 18 at the Cache Creek Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no admission charge, and everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy the concession, as well as the amazing array of handcrafted items from local artisans. It’s a great source of unique and wonderful gifts for everyone on your “Nice” list this Christmas.

Christmas Craft Fair at the HUB

Come by the Ashcroft HUB between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on December 2 for the Christmas Craft Fair, where you’ll find everything from wreathes, honey, handmade soaps, and jewellery to handmade cards, woodwork, knitted goods, baking, glass works, and much more.

There will also be door prizes and a concession. There is no admission charge, so come on down and get even more of your Christmas shopping done. For more information go to the HUB Facebook page (The Ashcroft HUB Society).

Brushes and Booze is back!

The popular Brushes and Booze painting workshop, sponsored by the Ashcroft and District Lions Club, is back for two sessions on December 1 and December 2. Each session is independent of the other, and runs from 6:30 to 10 p.m., with artist Jo Petty instructing participants in how to create a masterpiece. The $40 fee per person includes all materials, and there will be beer, coolers, highballs, and wine available (this is a 19+ event).

Five dollars from each ticket goes to support the Ashcroft and District Lions Club. To purchase a ticket, go to the Facebook page (Ashcroft and District Lions Club), or phone/text (250) 457-0732.

Love Ashcroft special promotion ending

A reminder that the special promotion being held by all businesses involved in the “Love Ashcroft” program will be ending on November 20.

Customers who purchase $15 or more in goods or services from any participating business will be given a ballot to enter a draw for one of three prizes: $200, $100, and $50 in “Love Bucks” that can be spent at any Love Ashcroft business.

To learn more about participating Love Ashcroft businesses, go to www.loveashcroft.com.

Water Quality Advisory removed

The Water Quality Advisory for customers on the Village of Ashcroft water system has been removed, and the water quality is rated as Good.

Users of the Ashcroft Water System are encouraged to check the Village’s website (www.ashcroftbc.ca) or the public notification board on Railway Avenue to see the water quality and whether there are any advisories in place.

Please: no junk

The Equality Project in Cache Creek has had to put up a gate and signs to deter people from dropping off their garbage. Still, an old couch (with no cushions) and a stained bed were left there last week. The Equality Project is people helping people, and they have no funding. These items will have to be taken to the Cache Creek transfer station, and The Equality Project will have to pay $20 in tipping fees (in addition to the $150 they have already spent this year alone to take refuse to the transfer station; this is a lot of meals taken from those who are in need!).

Please: if you see anyone dropping junk like this off, get a licence plate number and a vehicle description, and report them to (250) 457-6485.

Planning Advisory Committee members sought

The Village of Ashcroft is looking for seven people representing a broad cross-section of the community to be part of a Planning Advisory Council over the next six to eight months. The time commitment is not large: the committee expects to meet once a month starting in late November 2017, and ending (probably) in June 2018.

Committee members will have input into the planning, and future development, of Ashcroft, as the Village develops new planning and zoning documents. The committee will examine information and documents, and provide comments and opinions to council on trends, opportunities, and challenges that may impact the Official Community Plan and Zoning Bylaws.

Background information and Terms of Reference for the committee can be picked up at the Village Office, or on the Village website (www.ashcroftbc.ca) under the Residents – Official Community Plan tab.



