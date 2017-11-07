Lytton RCMP Police Blotter

Recent break and enters may be connected; and a fisherman had some bad luck.

Lytton wasn’t the only community where RCMP members distributed candy on Halloween. Const. Mike Phillips of Ashcroft (pictured) also handed out candy on October 31, to the delight of neighbourhood kids. Photo: Barbara Roden.

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to fifty calls for service in the two weeks from October 21 to November 4.

Assaults in Spences Bridge and Lytton

We attended three assaults in Lytton and one in Spences Bridge. In the case of the Lytton assaults: suspects were arrested in two of the three complaints, and we are actively looking for the third.

Possible connection in break and enters

There was an attempted break and enter to a Lytton lumber yard. Earlier in October, suspects broke into the disused Kanaka Inn and stole items. These two incidents may be connected. Police are working to identify suspects.

The one that got away

A fisherman from the Lower Mainland had poor luck on the banks of the Thompson on October 29, when he left the key in his unlocked vehicle. He returned to where he had parked it and it had been stolen. We are looking for a 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 (diesel), tan and grey in colour. At the time, it had a camper on the back and BC licence plates EG7442.

Quiet Halloween

Halloween appeared to have been enjoyable for all. I drove around and handed out candy, and was impressed by all the great costumes, from both the young and young-at-heart. Fireworks and community events were well attended.

This is the first article from me to your newspaper. I have only recently arrived in Lytton, from my previous posting: Clinton. Yep, only 120 km. But change is good, and I’m thrilled to be in Canada’s Hot Spot. Can somebody tell me when I can expect the heat?

With that in mind, adjust your driving to the season, and log onto www.drivebc.ca for the latest in highway and weather reports.

If you have information about any of the above files, contact Lytton RCMP at (250) 455-2225, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



