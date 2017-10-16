Man killed in fatal fall at UBC was student: email

Internal emails have confirmed the student was from Kelowna and the son of a UBC professor

A UBC student fell to their death at a construction site near UBC’s student recreation centre. (Submitted photo)

The individual who died after falling off a crane at UBC last week was the son of a professor, an internal email obtained by Black Press has revealed.

According to an email sent to faculty, the man who died has been identified as Dylan Hare from Kelowna, the son of a professor at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

“The police and coroner have been investigating the events surrounding Dylan’s death, and have ruled out foul play, but it seems that it might have been an outcome of a fraternity party that went horribly wrong,” the email reads.

The incident took place at the university’s Point Grey campus early on the morning of Oct. 12.

At the time, University RCMP confirmed that an individual had fallen to their death from a crane at a construction site near the Student Recreation Building.

An email to the student body from vice-president of students Louise Cowin also confirmed that a student had died.

“It is with deep regret that I inform you that this was a student from our UBC community,” the email reads.

“During times like these it is important to remember that we are all part of the UBC community. I encourage each of you to continue to look out for one another, and help those in need, to access the supports available.”

Counselling has been made available to all students, the email noted.

The coroners office declined to comment on the issue.