Abbotsford, Surrey West Vancouver, Maple Ridge and the Sunshine Coast have been hit the hardest

There are more than 23,500 people without power in the Lower Mainland, according to BC Hydro.

The biggest outages are in Abbotsford with 4,448 affected, Surrey with 3,039 affected and Langley and Maple Ridge with 4,666 affected.

BC Hydro says that all of those outages are still under investigation but heavy wind and rain have pummelled the Lower Mainland and the Sunshine Coast over the past 24 hours.

See a list of affected areas here.

More to come.