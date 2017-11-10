Pixabay- stock photo

Nine horses seized near Kamloops by the BC SPCA

Horses on a property near Kamloops did not have adequate food, shelter and water

Nine horses are now in the care of the BC SPCA after they were seized from a property on East Shuswap Road.

Cruelty Department Investigators attended the property near Kamloops after complaints of adequate food, shelter and water.

According to Lorie Chortyk with the BC SPCA of the horses were extremely thin.

“They scored either two or a three out of nine (very malnourished ) on the body conditioning score and they had very badly overgrown hooves,” she said.

The animals are currently in foster care homes in the Shuswap area.

“Our constables also found two deceased horses on the property —they were less than a one on a scale of one to nine on the body score,” explained Chortyk.

It is believed these animals died of malnutrition.

Charges are being recommended against the owner of the horses. The owner has 14 days to respond to the seizure.

The BC SPCA confirmed the only animals on the property were horses.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Free ferry fare for first responders attending Abbotsford officer’s funeral

Just Posted

Emergency preparedness high on agenda at Ashcroft Community Forum

Other topics included the water treatment plant, and supplying water to the Ashcroft Indian Band.

Relief and assistance for Boston Flats residents ongoing

A committee is helping residents get the help they need, and collecting goods and money for them.

bc211 service expands to rest of province

Service helps people across B.C. find the support they need, when they need it.

Fencing burned by wildfires is being replaced

Drivers are being warned to watch for livestock on or near highways while work is completed.

‘Anne of Green Gables’ production nothing short of outstanding

‘A production that many will remember for years’.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Nine horses seized near Kamloops by the BC SPCA

Horses on a property near Kamloops did not have adequate food, shelter and water

Psychiatrist says Schoenborn’s angry outbursts have dropped in past six months

Allan Schoenborn killed his daughter Kaitlynne and sons Max and Cordon in their Merritt home in 2008

B.C. man sentenced to 4 years for harassing ex-wife through revenge website

Patrick Fox was found guilty by a jury in June of criminally harassing his ex-wife Desiree Capuano

Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true

C.K. is the latest high-profile man caught in a flood of accusations

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

B.C. family trust ordered to restore shoreline on Lake Osoyoos property

Owned by a Langley family, the Washington State property will see all ecological damages repaired

Ski season is coming to B.C.

It’s a wonder wonderland out there

Delta police administer naloxone during traffic stop

The man was travelling the wrong way down Scott Road when he was pulled over

Most Read