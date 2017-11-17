Border traffic. (File photo)

‘No shirt, no service, no Canada’

Shirtless Tacoma man arrested after Canadian border officials say they found meth in rental vehicle

A U.S. man is now in jail after Canada Border Services Agency discovered he had an outstanding felony warrant from Washington State.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a news release Friday afternoon titled “No shirt, no service, no Canada,” saying the Tacoma man arrived northbound at the Peace Arch (Douglas) crossing in South Surrey, shirtless, and told officers he was heading to Toronto to visit friends.

The release says that during a search of a rental vehicle, CBSA found small amounts of meth.

After being returned to Blaine, officers confirmed the 23-year-old had a felony warrant from the Washington State Department of Corrections for robbery and escape from community custody, which was issued Nov. 13.

“The co-operation between three government agencies is priceless,” U.S. CBP area port director Kenneth Williams said in the release.

“CBSA, CBP and the sheriff’s office worked as a team to get this suspected criminal off the street.”

Previous story
Nasty note on B.C. windshield sparks online outrage
Next story
‘I will now live in consistent fear’: Allan Schoenborn granted escorted leaves

Just Posted

Vancouver Island artist creates portrait of Cache Creek fire chief Clayton Cassidy for his family

‘I felt their loss, and wanted to reach out to them’ says Harpaul Nandhra.

Highway 1 closed between Yale and Boston Bar

A rockslide has closed a portion of the Trans-Canada, with no scheduled re-opening time.

North Vancouver man arrested in Lytton, faces multiple charges

Suspect turned over to Lytton police when he tried to flag a ride with a truck driver.

Cache Creek team taking part in this year’s Baja 1000 off-road race

The grueling race in Mexico takes place over 48 hours, and fewer than half the starters finish.

TNRD hires manager to help residents with fire recovery

Bob Finley will work one-on-one with residents to guide them through the recovery process.

100,000 bulbs shine bright for Lights of Hope

St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver launched its annual campaign to raise funds for equipment, research

‘I will now live in consistent fear’: Allan Schoenborn granted escorted leaves

The Merritt man was deemed not criminally responsible in the killing of his three children in 2008

Hammy the deer dodges conservation officers in Prince Rupert

The famous Prince Rupert hammock deer maintains his purple threads

‘No shirt, no service, no Canada’

Shirtless Tacoma man arrested after Canadian border officials say they found meth in rental vehicle

Nasty note on B.C. windshield sparks online outrage

Vernon’s Bailey McDonald is using a painful experience to start conversation about invisible illness

Federal funding to combat guns, gangs and opioid crisis

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said illicit drugs are often main cause of guns, gangs violence

Riverview youth mental health centre proceeds

Replacement for Maples Treatment Centre first announced in March

Dead boy’s father posts Facebook response after Appeal Court upholds conviction

David, Collet Stephan were found guilty in their son Ezekiel’s 2012 death from bacterial meningitis

Trudeau mania, Scheer enthusiasm in B.C. this week

Prime minister, Conservative leader drop in on Surrey, White Rock

Most Read