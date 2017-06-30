Plenty of events going on locally for Canada Day

Events in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Clinton start with The Canada Show in Ashcroft on June 30.

Come down to the Cache Creek Park starting at 7 p.m. on July 1 for the village’s Canada Day celebration.

There are many ways—and places—to celebrate Canada Day in our area, as the country marks 150 years since Confederation in 1867. Here’s a run-down of what’s happening locally on what promises to be a fun-filled weekend.

June 30

Ashcroft, 7 p.m.: Don’t miss The Canada Show at the Ashcroft HUB. This hour-long performance covers Canada’s history in a jam-packed, fun-filled production that includes skits, songs, and some cameo appearances by famous Canadians. It’s history as it should be: entertaining.

Tickets are $20 per person.

July 1

Ashcroft, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: The People of Pukaist invite everyone to a free meet, greet, and reconciliation potluck at the River Inn. There will be hot dogs, hamburgers, and potluck-style dishes at the event, being held in celebration of Pukaist Elders.

Ashcroft, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: The Winding Rivers Arts and Performance Society is once again hosting a Canada Day event at the Heritage Park. A bike parade and face-painting start at 10:30, with opening ceremonies and an Honour Guard at 11. There will be a fly past, entertainment, a free concession run by the Ashcroft and District Lions Club, and Canada Day cake and ice cream at noon.

There will be free swimming at the Ashcroft Pool from 1 to 4 p.m.

Clinton, 11 a.m.: Events kick off at Reg Conn Centennial Park with the opening ceremonies, which include the flag raising by members of Royal Canadian Legion Branch #194. The Mill Girl Follies will be performing, and there is a free hot dog lunch followed by the cutting of the Canada Day cake by Clinton Citizens of the Year Carol and Rolly Higginbottom.

There will also be plenty of other activities, including a bouncy castle (sponsored by the Psalm 23 Society), the West Fraser dunk tank, a kids’ fishing derby, face painting, and the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department’s water wall.

Check out the Clinton Seniors’ Association yard sale at the Seniors’ Centre on Smith Avenue on your way to—or during—the celebration.

Ashcroft, 2 p.m.: Royal Canadian Legion Branch #113 will be holding an Open House, with free hot dogs, hamburgers, and beverages (water and pop). Bring your own banana to create a banana split. There will be karaoke, and the weekly meat draw starts at 3 p.m.

Cache Creek, 7 p.m.: There will be free hot dogs, bannock, and Dairy Queen ice cream cake at the event at the Cache Creek Park, sponsored by the Village of Cache Creek and the Government of Canada. DJ Tom Moe and Rolling Thunder Revue will be there to provide music for a “dance party for the ages”.

And show your Canadian pride: there will be prizes awarded for the person dressed in the most red, and the person with the most maple leaves.