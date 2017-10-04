Police Blotter: Ashcroft RCMP arrest wanted man without incident

Bradley Joseph Lawrence, known to frequent Cache Creek, was wanted on various warrants.

The Ashcroft RCMP responded to 26 calls for service during September 25-29.

Man sought

Update at 11:20 am October 4: Ashcroft RCMP Sgt. Kathleen Thain has told The Journal that Bradley Joseph Lawrence has been arrested without incident and is now in custody.

Ashcroft RCMP seeks the public’s assistance in locating Bradley Joseph Lawrence on four outstanding warrants.

He is wanted on warrants relating to assault, uttering threats, and breach of undertakings and recognizance.

Lawrence is described as an Aboriginal male, 27 years old, six-foot-one tall, 194 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is known to frequent the Cache Creek area of Collins Road and Stanley Park Drive. Lawrence is not to be approached as he may become violent. Please call 9-1-1 if you see him, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Stolen plates

Police have responded to several calls of stolen licence plates this past week.

Please be aware of this and check your vehicles and trailers to ensure the plates are secured adequately.

Funny money

A counterfeit $100 bill was located through the local credit union this week.

A trend has not been observed to date in the local area, but a caution is being put out to the local public in regards to large bills.

For any information on any police files or crimes, please contact the Ashcroft RCMP at 250-453-2216 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).