Program assists local seniors

Better at Home initiative assists Ashcroft and Cache Creek residents

Better at Home is a program that helps Ashcroft and Cache Creek seniors to continue living independently in their own homes by providing simple, non-medical services.

The non-profit program in funded by the provincial government, and designed and managed by the United Way of the Lower Mainland.

Nancy Kendall is the program co-ordinator for Ashcroft-Cache Creek Better at Home.

“We have a bit of room for more clients, depending on what services they need. It’s important to note, though, we provide non-medical services only,” said Kendall.

Kendall says the range of services depends on the senior’s needs.

Better at Home doesn’t provide services the seniors can do for themselves because it would erode their independence.

The specific services the local Better at Home program provides is local transportation, light housekeeping, light yard work, volunteer snow removal, assisted grocery shopping, and friendly visiting.

Kendall says light yard work and light housekeeping are paid positions, but the other services are handled by volunteers.

All the volunteers and employees must have criminal checks, but there isn’t any specific training that’s needed, she says.

“You have to have a big heart and want to help. My housekeepers are outstanding people and they’re very supportive of the program. A lot of them volunteer as well.”

She says there is a big need for snow removal volunteers. Anyone who would like to provide that service for clients can call Kendall at 250-457-1019.

“We need snow shovellers, especially in Ashcroft this year.”

As the program co-ordinator, Kendall says seniors can call her and she will assess their needs and suggest appropriate services for them.

Regarding criteria for the applicants, she says consideration is given to age, mobility, and need, etc.

“It’s a little bit of everything mixed in with my judgement,” she explained.

“It’s senior-based but that is at my discretion. Sometimes there’s younger seniors … who have major surgery and they may just need temporary help. If we have room in the program, we help where we can.”

Fees for Better at Home services are determined on a sliding scale based on income.

Seniors may qualify for a full or partial subsidy.

A copy of the previous year’s tax assessment will be required from all members of the household to determine costs.

The local program was introduced in 2013 and it was launched in January 2014, Kendall noted.

“The Ashcroft &District Lions Club was very instrumental in introducing the Better at Home program is the area,” she added.