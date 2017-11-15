Protesters pose as reporters to interrupt Trudeau’s speech

Anti-pipline protesters escorted by Vancouver police away from Trudeau media event

Two people protesting Ottawa’s approval of the expansion of the Kinder Morgan oil pipeline say they were questioned by police Wednesday after they interrupted a news conference by the prime minister.

Hayley Zacks and 24-year-old Jake Hubley stood with signs protesting the pipeline before telling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau he can’t fulfil his climate action promises if projects like Trans Mountain are approved.

Twenty-year-old Zacks said later in an interview that she and Hubley were both first-time voters in the last federal election and they voted for Trudeau because of his election promises.

RELATED: Trudeau stands by TransMountain as IPO is set to go

When the Trans Mountain pipeline was approved, she says they were disappointed.

She says they received passes to the news conference by claiming they were freelance journalists.

Zacks says they were escorted out of the news conference by the prime minister’s RCMP security team, handcuffed by Vancouver police officers and taken to a nearby station.

After being questioned by police, Zacks says they were released.

The $6.8-billion pipeline expansion project between Edmonton and Burnaby, B.C., would nearly triple the line’s capacity and increase tanker traffic sevenfold along British Columbia’s southern coast.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
UPDATE: Missing Kamloops woman located
Next story
Driver fined after iPhone, tablet tied to steering wheel

Just Posted

Vancouver Island artist creates portrait of Cache Creek fire chief Clayton Cassidy for his family

‘I felt their loss, and wanted to reach out to them’ says Harpaul Nandhra.

Highway 1 closed between Yale and Boston Bar

A rockslide has closed a portion of the Trans-Canada, with no scheduled re-opening time.

North Vancouver man arrested in Lytton, faces multiple charges

Suspect turned over to Lytton police when he tried to flag a ride with a truck driver.

Cache Creek team taking part in this year’s Baja 1000 off-road race

The grueling race in Mexico takes place over 48 hours, and fewer than half the starters finish.

TNRD hires manager to help residents with fire recovery

Bob Finley will work one-on-one with residents to guide them through the recovery process.

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

Driver fined after iPhone, tablet tied to steering wheel

But instead of issue a ticket, Vancouver police officer educated driver on safety

Protesters pose as reporters to interrupt Trudeau’s speech

Anti-pipline protesters escorted by Vancouver police away from Trudeau media event

Site C dam benefits undersold, consultant says

Union group hires former Columbia Power CEO to study project

UPDATE: Missing Kamloops woman located

Shayna Bridge has been missing since Sept. 5, 2017.

New housing for homeless in the Okanagan

Vernon’s Howard House expanding with 45-bed shelter plus a 53-unit supportive housing project announced

Loblaws closing 22 stores, launching home delivery ahead of ‘difficult year’

“We are excited about our future. But…we expect 2018 will be a difficult year,” said Galen G. Weston, Loblaw CEO.

Ban moves ahead in B.C. against same real estate agent for buyer and seller

New real estate consumer protection rules to take effect in March

Special honour for young heart transplant recipient

Sicamous family invited to take part in David Foster Foundation gala

Most Read