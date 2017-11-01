Remains at Silver Creek farm those of missing Vernon teen

RCMP confirm human remains found near Salmon Arm are those of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux

Human remains found on a farm in Silver Creek in October are those of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux of Vernon.

RCMP have confirmed reports that Genereaux’s family was notified of this finding after her parents were asked to provide DNA last week.

“With the assistance of the BC Coroners Service, the RCMP are now in a position to publicly confirm that the human remains located are those of Traci Genereaux. The RCMP notified Traci’s family today and they continue to be provided support from our victim assistance workers,” confirmed Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

“In addition, all other families that have been publicly linked to the on-going investigation by the media were also contacted and made aware of the investigational update. This direct communication was done in advance of a public confirmation.”

Human remains were found on a 24-acre property near Silver Creek two weeks ago, following a massive multi-day search by dozens of investigators and heavy-duty equipment.

The farm is owned by the father of Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, who has been charged with six offences stemming from an August incident involving a sex trade worker near Falkland.

Sagmoen recently appeared in court on charges including intentionally discharging a firearm and uttering threats to a sex trade worker. He remains in custody.

“No charges have been laid in connection with Traci’s death which is being treated as suspicious,” said Moskaluk. “An autopsy has been completed the results of which will not be released.”

Through the course of the investigation on the property, there has been plenty of speculation of who the human remains belong to. Five woman including Genereaux have gone missing from the area in the past year. They include Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz, Caitlin Potts and Nicole Bell.

Genereaux was last heard from on May 29 in Vernon, and was reported missing to police June 9.

According to court records, Sagmoen was stopped by Vernon RCMP on the same day Genereaux was last heard from for vehicle-related offenses. He was issued motor vehicle violations on May 29 for headlight infractions, vehicle lamps not equal to the original manufacturer’s and failure to have tail lamps.

Now that the identification has been confirmed, the RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in any information that can help advance the investigation into the disappearance and death of Genereaux.

“We are seeking to establish a timeline of Traci’s activities on the days leading up to and after Monday May 29, which was reported to police as being the last known date of when she was last heard from in Vernon,” explained Moskaluk.

Traci Genereaux is described as:

18 years old, Caucasian Female

150 CM (4’11”)

42 KG (95lbs)

Brown hair

Blue Eyes

Anyone who may have seen Genereaux or have any information are asked to call the police tipline at 1-877-987-8477.

“The search of the Salmon River Road site remains active and ongoing,” added Moskaluk.

“Given the size of the 24-acre property, the number of out buildings and various items at this location, additional resources and equipment have been brought in order to conduct a thorough search of this property in the most efficient manner.

“This remains a very fluid investigation and we have no timeline as to when we anticipate being finished at the site at this time.”

