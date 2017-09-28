VIDEO: Rock climber dies after falling from B.C. mountain

A rock climber died on North Vancouver’s Crown Mountain Wednesday, after falling to his death.
A pair of climbers were attempting the Widowmaker Arete cliff when the lead climber took a fall, North Shore Rescue said in a statement. Four pieces of protection equipment pulled out of the rock face, causing him to fall about 75 metres below his belayer.
Rescue crews were able to use a long-line to extract the other climber, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the B.C. Coroners Service.
“Calls like these are always challenging for all involved,” North Shore Rescue said. “NSR would like to extend our condolences to the deceased’s family and friends.”
