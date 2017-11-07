Save on energy costs with these tips

Now that cold weather is here, find out how you can save on heating and lighting costs.

Switching to LED lights can translate into $100 in savings over the life of each bulb.

Daylight savings time has come to an end for another year. As the days get colder and darker, BC Hydro is reminding British Columbians about energy-efficient choices that will help save power and money.

On average, heating can account for up to 50 per cent of a household’s energy use during the cold fall and winter months. That’s why BC Hydro is encouraging customers to make no- or low-cost changes that could lead to big savings as the weather cools down.

Use heat smarts: Set the thermostat to the ideal temperatures (16 degrees C while away from home or asleep, 21 degrees C when relaxing at home) to save up to 10 per cent.

Don’t be daft about the draft: Seal cracks in doors and windows to block out cold air and keep heat inside to save up to $100 over the fall and winter months.

Don’t go wasting waterfalls: The average B.C. household uses nearly $250-worth of electricity every year to keep hot water flowing. Save up to $30 per year by installing energy-efficient tap aerators to cut down on the amount of water you use.

Light up your life with LEDs: LED bulbs use at least 75 per cent less energy than incandescent lighting, and can last up to 25 times longer. One LED bulb will translate into $100 in energy savings over its lifespan.

Join the team: Sign up for Team Power Smart and commit to cutting electricity consumption by 10 per cent over the year, earning a $50 reward if successful.

For more ways to save power during the fall and winter months, visit powersmart.ca.



