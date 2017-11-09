Search is over at Silver Creek farm, RCMP state

Police have completed their search of the Sagmoen farm in Silver Creek.
The news release issued just before 3 p.m. states:
“On Thursday, Nov. 9, the RCMP Southeast District Major Crimes Unit completed its search of the Salmon River Road property, with all police personnel and equipment vacating the property.
“The property was turned over to the owners, midday today and it is asked that the media and general public respect the owners property and privacy,” stated Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.
The investigation into Traci Genereaux’s death is ongoing.
