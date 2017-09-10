Sept. 10: Hoping to increase containment percentage on Elephant Hill fire today

Helicopter action on the Elephant Hill fire seen over two months ago. The Elephant Hill fire is currently the longest burning “wildfire of note” in B.C. Matti J. Lagerbom photo.

“The crews are seeing some sun and it’s not going to be a rainy day today, well it might be a little bit of rain, but they’re going to march on and keep increasing that blackline and hopefully we can start seeing more gains by the end of the day when they come in” says Fire Information Officer for the Elephant Hill fire Noelle Kekula. They’re hoping to raise the containment percentage, she says.

Some crews have been switching over, says Kekula. There are now 397 firefighters, 14 helicopters and 82 pieces of equipment on the fire today, she says.

“I think we’ve got New Brunswick and Newfoundland that have arrived and some Ontario folk. So just some new faces showing up to come help us out.”

There are around 80 firefighters in the West Sheridan Lake area today, says Kekula.

“They are using direct attack right along the perimeter there, along the control line and they’re extinguishing hot spots. They’re still, surprisingly, they said on that north flank … seeing an incredible amount of hot spots.”

There are around 80 firefighters around the Jack Frost and Watch Lake area as well, she says, where they’re still seeing a lot of hot spots as well.

While the Hihium Lake area is quiet there is still activity on that flank of the fire, she says.

“Everyone’s thinking it rained and therefore the fire is out but they still were able to do some ignitions in that section as well,” she says. “Where the canopy is thick and the rain isn’t really getting through it, so we’ve got enough dry fuel underneath that they’re able to remove that fuel on the ground.”

Crews are extinguishing a lot of hot spots in the Pressy Lake area but doesn’t know exactly what the crew numbers in that area are.

For people looking to find out more about their property, there is a structural protection liaison in place, says Kekula. For those looking to contact the liaison, they can contact Kekula or the district, she says.

With hunting season having started, Kekula would once again like to remind people to respect area and other restrictions, including for the Elephant Hill fire, with opening day for a lot of hunting categories tomorrow.

Restrictions for the Elephant Hill wildfire can be found here all other restrictions for the Cariboo Fire Centre can be found here.