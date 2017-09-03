Sept. 3: Aircraft were grounded this morning on Elephant Hill

Winds aren’t expected to show up until this afternoon

Smoke from the Elephant Hill fire billows up behind private residences located near the southwest end of Sheridan Lake on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 2. Photo by Aaron Taylor.

Air support was grounded on the Elephant Hill fire due to heavy smoke this morning, according to Fire Information Officer Noelle Kekula.

“I know that we have crews on the ground doing work but just going and inspecting and doing some mop up and doing some hot spotting and extinguishing of those hot spots.”

Crews are working to protect life and property and that winds aren’t expected to show up until this afternoon, she says.

“It definitely got within a few 100 meters of Sheridan Lake,” says Kekula about yesterdays activity. “The SPU group, the air support, the tankers, the crews on the ground, it just was amazing. They did amazing work and from what we know no structures were lost.”

On a separate note, Kekula says there are Structural Protection Units in the Young Lake area but there are no new structures lost that they’ve heard of.

On a final note, Kekula asks people to “just be safe.”