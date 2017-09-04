Sept. 4: Northerly winds expected on Elephant Hill fire

Taken from the north side of Green Lake looking toward the south side of Green Lake - the Jim and Nolan Lake area on Sept. 1. Joanne Macaluso photo.

There was some growth on the Elephant Hill fire yesterday but structures were not lost, says Fire Information Officer Noelle Kekula. They’re currently waiting for smoke to clear to get more accurate mapping, she says.

“The objective today is to build or work off existing control lines, do some planned ignitions and mop up,” to try and get rid of unburned fuel on the north flank and from Hutchinson to Sheridan Lake, she says.

They’re expecting similar conditions to yesterday with northern winds and little growth on the north end, she says.

“Unless some bizarre wind shift pattern that no one is predicting or knows is coming occurs, but everything in our weather forecast is telling northerlies again for the next few days.”

She says that according to the last map the fire was close to Watch Lake.

“I don’t think it’s grown much to that area. If anything, because the wind was coming from the north, that it would have been pushed away from that area right because the winds wouldn’t have pushed it further north, it would have pushed it south.”