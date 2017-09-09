Sept. 9: Weather continues to work with crews on Elephant Hill fire

While here the grey in the sky is smoke, that has since turned to clouds dropping much needed rain on the Elephant Hill fire. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

Weather continues to help crews on the Elephant Hill fire, says Fire Information Officer Noelle Kekula.

“We’re really grateful we are finally getting some precipitation, some pieces of the fire have been receiving more than others … due to location and the size of the fire, but no matter what we get we will take and accept and work towards our advantage.”

Fire behaviour has been mostly rank 1 and rank 2, says Kekula, that’s ground fire or surface fire, however there have still been trees candling, she says.

“With storms and thunderstorms comes gusts of wind that still try to remind us,” she says, adding there are still many hot spots around the fire and that it continues to burn.

“With this downturn in the weather people are now thinking the fire is out — it’s a small reprieve. It’s not enough precipitation to put the fire out by any means. It’s wonderful and we’re going to use it but we’re still not confident that the line is secure.”

Crews are able to do more direct attacks on the fire now, she says.

“We’re getting there. The crews I think for the first time ever last night, when they came in from the field, they actually had some smiles on their faces. You could see their moral went up. You could see that they were finally not always fighting raging fire, that they finally were able to work on those control lines and not worry about where it may slough over the guard or where it might take a run. It’s a moral booster over all for everyone.”

There are currently 453 firefighters, 15 helicopters and 87 pieces of equipment working on the fire, with about 150 people working behind the scenes in camp, says Kekula.

She says the BC Wildfire Service is constantly in conversation with the regional districts about their recommendations on evacuation alerts and orders.

“It’s forefront in our minds, we are talking about it,” she says.

“We are talking to operations staff and crews on the ground and we are scouring on where we can make any more successes on making those recommendations.”

Additionally, a structural protection liaison has been assigned to the fire to answer questions property owners have about their properties. He is reachable through either the regional districts or Kekula.