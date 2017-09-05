The Rundown: Clinton News

By Raven Nyman

Multi-vehicle accident forces highway closure

The streets of Clinton were surprisingly packed on Saturday, September 2, when a multi-vehicle collision south of the Village forced the closure of Highway 97. Rising smoke could be seen from town on Saturday afternoon, and helicopters later patrolled the scene. The accident took place immediately south of Clinton, near the Village’s rodeo grounds, and forced highway closures through Saturday evening. Highway 97 reopened Sunday morning.

Time capsule

Clinton Council is seeking suggestions for items to fill the Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s (TNRD) time capsule. The TNRD was incorporated in 1967, and held its first board meeting on November 24 of that year. This year, to help celebrate the TNRD’s 50th anniversary, a time capsule will be buried at the TNRD offices in Kamloops. The time capsule will be opened twenty-five years from now, when the TNRD reaches its 75th anniversary in 2042. If you have any ideas for items to fill the capsule, be sure to contact the Village Office.

Fall Craft Sale

The ninth annual Clinton Fall Craft Sale will be put on by Clinton Communities in Bloom, and will take place on Saturday, October 28 at 10 a.m. in the Clinton Memorial Hall. If you have a passion for crafting and are interesting in selling your handmade creations at this year’s sale, contact Susan Swan at the Country Squire Gift Shop or email sscountrysquire@gmail.com.

One hot summer

A summer in Clinton usually includes community celebrations in Reg Conn Park, barbecues with friends and family, and treasured afternoon trips to Green or Kelly Lakes. Sadly, this summer was lacking those things we love most. Instead, residents became used to regular expansions of our local Evacuation Alerts. Our forecast was consistent: a thick layer of smoke, complete with a steady dusting of ash. Cancellations of local events—such as the Medieval Days and multiple Music in the Park concerts—resulted in missed fundraising opportunities for many local organizations. It’s safe to say that we’re all burnt out, and for the first time in a while, many of us will admit that we’ve become eager for snowfall.

With record-setting temperatures and strong winds across the province, this year’s fire season has been one for the books. For the time being, Clinton has been declared safe, with both the Evacuation Order and Alert rescinded before the 1st of September. The Elephant Hill wildfire, however, has not quieted down, and continues to threaten residents near Green and Sheridan Lakes. Since its initial start in Ashcroft this July, the fire has travelled more than 100 kilometres, and continues to threaten communities in the Interlakes.

The BC Wildfire Service originally set up camp in Cache Creek in July, but later set up a second camp in Clinton’s Elliott Park, which continues to host many firefighters. Highways in and out of the Village have been closed for much of July and August, and many residents have been evacuated not once, but twice or even three times. Not only has our local economy been immediately affected, but our ecosystems have also experienced immense devastation. Our forests have been severely impacted, and only time will tell how greatly the forest industry has been affected.

A reminder to all residents that we can show our support for businesses by shopping locally. Don’t forget that small businesses affected by the BC wildfires are also eligible for assistance from the Red Cross, so be sure to register if your business was affected in the Village of Clinton, or elsewhere.

Local ranchers are among those most impacted by the Elephant Hill wildfire and the subsequent back-burns that have accompanied containment efforts. Ranchers who have lived in the area for generations have lost livestock, range land, feed, and fences. Clinton residents have made a significant effort to speak up regarding wildfire management in the area, and have been quite successful in these efforts. The Village was featured in top news stories more than once this summer, with local residents and ranchers sharing their struggles in radio and television interviews to bring much-needed coverage to the small communities that have been most affected by the fires.

Reflecting on a tumultuous summer, it can be easy to get caught up in the negative headlines. However, there is much to be thankful for in our little town; and as September ushers in a new season, I am reminded of the strength that can be found in community. During the evacuations, neighbours and strangers alike offered a helping hand to one another, often stepping up to protect livestock before themselves. I think that each of us has experienced firsthand the power of kindness and compassion this summer, and that is something we can be proud of as we head into another school year. Our Village may be small, but we are certainly mighty.

Thank you

An enormous “thank you” goes out to the many dedicated Emergency Social Service volunteers who worked in Clinton and surrounding communities this summer to help serve evacuees. Residents are forever grateful for the efforts of the firefighters and volunteers who continue to work tirelessly to protect the area.

An immense thank you is also owed to Susan Swan, not only for her contributions to The Journal since 1997, but for her efforts to go above and beyond. When the Evacuation Order was issued for the Village on July 29, Swan elected to stay behind in Clinton with her husband Greg and their two sons. During this time, Swan’s son Mark assisted as a member of the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department. Meanwhile, Swan diligently provided daily updates on the progress of the fire and the state of things as she could see it from her home in Clinton.

Many residents have since expressed how appreciative they were of Swan’s daily updates during the evacuation, noting that her words offered much-needed reassurance to those who were unable to stay behind with their homes. Thank you, Susan!