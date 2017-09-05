TNRD to livestream information meeting about Elephant Hill wildfire

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6.

A water bomber in action at Green Lake. The Elephant Hill wildfire has travelled more than 100 kilometres; and the TNRD will be holding a livestreamed information meeting about it on September 6. Photo by Ejah Nyman.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) will be holding an information meeting to provide an update on the Elephant Hill wildfire at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6.

A livestream of the meeting can be viewed at two locations: the District of 100 Mile House Community Hall (240 Third Street) and the TNRD Civic Building (465 Victoria Street, Kamloops).

Viewers can also watch the livestream from their own location and device by going to the TNRD’s Facebook page. A recorded version of the event will also be available on the TNRD website following the livestreamed event.

In addition to the TNRD, representatives from the BC Wildfire Management Branch, the RCMP, the Office of the Fire Commissioner, Emergency Management BC, and a Conservation Officer from Forests, Lands, and Natural Resources have all been invited to attend the meeting to provide information and answer questions.

Over the summer during this wildfire event, the TNRD began livestreaming information meetings regarding the Elephant Hill fire. This has proven to be a very popular method of reaching the public, with online viewership vastly outweighing in-person meeting attendance.

Delivering the meeting through online livestreaming, while also providing various locations for attendees to watch, allows those who are impacted by the fire to access the information regardless of where they are currently located.

Consistent with the previous livestreamed events, viewers will be able to pose questions to the presenters during the meeting.

For more information contact Debbie Sell, EOC information officer, at eoccommunications@tnrd.ca or at 1-866-377-7188.