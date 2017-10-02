UPDATE: Tom Petty remains on life support

Rocker is is said to be in full cardiac arrest

Tom Petty is on life support in Los Angeles after suffering a cardiac arrest in his Santa Monica home.

Earlier in the day, TMZ had reported that the singer had been taken off life support. Since then, the site has updated the story, noting that he remains in hospital.

Los Angeles police sent out a tweet saying that they were not involved in the reporting:

(1/2)The LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty. Initial information was inadvertantly provided to some media sources — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

