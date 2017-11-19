WATCH: Thousands gathering in Abbotsford for Const. John Davidson funeral procession

Celebration of life to follow at Abbotsford Centre at 1 p.m.

The funeral procession and celebration of life for fallen Abbotsford Police officer Const. John Davidson starts at 11:30 a.m. today (Sunday, Nov. 19).

Watch for live updates below.

The celebration of life ceremony for Davidson is set to take place at Abbotsford Centre at 1 p.m.

Prior to that, a funeral procession of uniformed law enforcement officers will march down McCallum Road, over Highway 1, then down King Road to Abbotsford Centre.

That procession will begin around 11:30 a.m. at 2369 McCallum Road, near McDougall Avenue.

Officials are also preparing for the likelihood that Abbotsford’s largest venue won’t be able to seat the massive turnout expected. As such, two overflow seating areas have been designated.

One is the University of the Fraser Valley’s Envision Athletic Centre. The other is Central Heights Church, at 1661 McCallum Rd. Doors at both venues open at 11 a.m.

The celebration of life will also be broadcast live on television and online by Global TV.

