WestJet warns of possible delays due to ‘significant’ IT outage

Travellers being advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport

Those travelling on WestJet today should plan ahead, due to a “significant” IT outage impacting everything from reservations to check-ins.

The outage is affecting multiple systems including phone lines and booking flights online.

WestJet is advising travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man devastated after 37 classic, rare cars destroyed in fire
Next story
UPDATED: One man arrested following high-risk police incident in Kamloops

Just Posted

Lions Clubs donate $36,000 to Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Loon Lake fire departments

Cache Creek fire chief says the Lions have gone ‘above and beyond’ with the donation.

Surveys beginning to show economic impact of wildfires in the Interior

An estimated $23 million in lost business occurred in the first five weeks after the fires.

Cache Creek receives Age Friendly Community grant

The grant will allow the Village to identify the needs and wants of seniors in the community.

Local News Briefs: A creepy place to visit

Plus a Harvest Bazaar, Halloween fun in Ashcroft and Cache Creek, free flu shot clinics, and more.

Interior Savings makes a ‘Day of Difference’ for local organizations

The Equality Project and the Sage and Sands Pony Club got some welcome volunteer help.

VIDEO: Halloween costumes bring joy to six-year-old with cerebral palsy

B.C. boy Jackson Poole loves Halloween and all the hand-made costumes his family makes

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

NDP’s Adrian Dix tackles seniors’ residential care gap

Nine of 10 seniors’ homes don’t meet provincial standard

WestJet warns of possible delays due to ‘significant’ IT outage

Travellers being advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport

B.C. man devastated after 37 classic, rare cars destroyed in fire

Langley resident Garry Cassidy says many vehicles he lost are irreplaceable

Neighbours recount alarming discovery

Police search Silver Creek property adjacent to where car abandoned

B.C. cities, police want money to enforce new pot laws

Feedback so far includes recommendations from Port Coquitlam and View Royal

Las Vegas shooting victim goes offline to escape Internet trolls

An Okanagan man who survived the Vegas shooting is being harassed by conspiracy theorists …

UPDATED: One man arrested following high-risk police incident in Kamloops

A man with a gun in Kamloops may have shot a construction workers

Most Read