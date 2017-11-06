Women campaign for answers in Vernon teen’s disappearnce

A group of women are distributing posters to gather information about Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found at a Silver Creek farm

Efforts to trace Traci Genereaux’s last days are escalating.

A group of women are distributing posters in Vernon, Kelowna and Salmon Arm to gather information about the 18-year-old Genereaux, whose remains have been found on a Silver Creek farm.

“We want to be supportive of our community because this is so close to home,” said Meagan Louis, who is part of a group that focuses on murdered and missing indigenous women but want to assist with Genereaux’s case.

“All women’s lives matter.”

Genereaux was last heard from May 29 in Vernon and reported missing June 9.

“It’s a grassroots campaign to help the RCMP gather information and to put together a timeline about Genereaux’s disappearance,” said Louis.

As part of the campaign, the women distributed posters at Vernon’s Upper Room Mission Nov. 3.

“We want to bridge the gap between the street people and the RCMP,” said Louis, adding that many people on the street don’t have phones to contact the police.

The women provided their personal cell phones to anyone with information.

“We called the tips line with several tips,” said Louis.

People were asked specifically to focus on May 29, the last day Genereaux was heard from.

“We want people to remember where they were and what they were doing,” said Louis.

Anyone who may have seen Genereaux or have any information are asked to call the police tip line at 1-877-987-8477.



richard@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.