Celebrating our heritage in Fraser-Nicola

By Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart

Summer is well underway here in the Fraser-Nicola. With our famous festivals, events, and attractions—as well as endless opportunities for outdoor recreation—it’s always a busy and exciting time for our region.

This summer will be particularly exciting as we celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary as a nation. With events taking place locally and across the country, this milestone provides an opportunity to come together, celebrate, and reflect on what makes us Canadian.

It’s also an important time to reflect on the past, present, and future of our local First Nations, whose history with this land spans far more than 150 years. With 25 First Nations bands in the Fraser-Nicola area, we’re fortunate to be surrounded by a wide variety of rich cultures and traditions.

While reflecting on our history as a country, it’s also a great time to revisit some of our local heritage. The interior is home to some remarkable historic sites, like the McAbee Fossil Beds, which are world-famous for their quantity and quality of fossils.

This summer, why not gather the family and plan an outing to one of our wonderful local heritage sites, like Historic Hat Creek? Dating back to the 1860s, the site provides visitors with the opportunity to tour and explore original gold rush buildings. Extend your stay with one of the site’s campsites or cabins. Offering both RV and tent camping—as well as cabins, miners’ tents, a covered wagon, and a teepee—Historic Hat Creek has something for everyone.

Pay a visit to one of the Chinese cemeteries in the area, and honour our area’s multicultural heritage. Whatever your plans, I wish you a safe and enjoyable summer season. I hope to see you around soon!