Letters to the Editor

Thank you from the Terry Fox Run organizers, plus the need for more seniors’ housing.

Dear Editor,

Greetings from the Ashcroft and area Terry Fox Run team. Knowing that it’s been a really difficult few months for so many of our local residents, we were honoured to host the 28 incredible and enthusiastic walkers, runners, dogs, and volunteers who—along with their generous sponsors—helped the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Terry Fox Run raise $2,376 in this year’s event held on September 17. It was wonderful to see loyal familiar faces, and to welcome some eager new participants.

Special thank you to Gord and Sonya Matthews for their help in keeping our participants hydrated; and to the Village of Ashcroft, who donated the water to fulfil that task.

A big thank you to Kris Hardy and her community team, for the use of the hot dog machine. Thank you also to Ron Jones for loaning his muscles for event set-up and tear-down.

Thank you to the Cariboo Jade Shoppe, for providing a registration/pledge sheet pickup location. And a final thank you to Barbara Roden and The Journal, for their supportive promotion and advertising for this very important annual event. Those of us who have survived cancer will always be indebted to all of you who give of your time, money, and energy to help find the cure.

If you are interested in devoting a very small amount of volunteer time to this great cause, please let us know. With the help of a few, Cam and I hope to step aside from the organizational end of this event in the next year or two. Still, we hope to see you all there in 2018. Bring your friends: it’s a great day for all.

Deb and Cam Tedford

Ashcroft, B.C.

Dear Editor,

There’s a crying need for seniors’ housing in Ashcroft. We have the land available behind the former hospital, now the Interior Health building.

The acreage has lain fallow, and unused, for at least thirty years (the land was acquired by the Kinsmen organization in the 1980s).

We are blessed to have the senior housing facilities that we have in Thompson View Manor, and at the Thompson View Lodge, which houses those in need of assisted living. We are doubly blessed to have the facility of Jackson House, for the needs of extended care. All three of these resources are centrally located; not scattered, as they are in other communities.

Do we not realize that the time will come when all of us will need facilities like this? Ashcroft’s healthy climate and clean air make the village a fine place to live.

With more senior housing, assisted living, and extended care facilities, more people will be attracted to the village. The new facilities would also attract trained personnel and their families.

It is hoped by many of us that the leadership that helped build our present facilities will once again surface to provide more of the essential services all communities need.

Esther Darlington

Ashcroft, B.C.



